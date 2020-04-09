Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

Just hours after the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger surfaced on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website, more information has leaked online. A new report has posted the first real-world image of the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless charger. The image gives us a better look at what to expect in terms of the size and design of the charger. This also reveals that the 40W wireless charger is a real product and ready for launch. It also confirms the high-quality renders that we saw in the past. Inspecting the image, we can only see the bottom part of the Wireless charger. Let’s inspect the image closely to look for any hidden clues.

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real-world image

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the bottom side of the wireless charger comes with multiple air vents. This likely means that the device will feature a built-in fan. We have already seen such designs from Huawei and Xiaomi. The built-in fan in the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless charger is essential to cool down the heat generated during charging. As noted in the past, the previous report indicated that the charger can support up to 65W charging. However, the WPC listing reveals that the device will support 40W charging. It is likely that it supports 40W wireless charging and 65W wired charging.

65W wired charging likely means that the wireless charger comes with a physical charging port on the device. It also means that users will no longer need separate chargers for Wired and wireless charging. The company is expected to launch this new charger along with its upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone.

The leaked render has already revealed that the charger will come with a button-shaped control on one half of the top. The other half of the wireless charger includes the actual charging pad. Given the charging speeds, it is likely that users can charge multiple devices at the same time.