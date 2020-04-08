Chinese smartphone giant Oppo is preparing for the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Reno Ace 2 5G. The company is scheduled to launch the smartphone on April 13, 2020, as per past reports. As the launch event approaches, more information about the smartphone is making its way to the internet. A new report has just revealed information about an accessory that will launch with the Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G. This accessory is called the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger along with 40W charging support. Let’s check out the details regarding this new wireless fast charger.

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging details

As per MySmartPrice, the company will launch the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger and Enco W31 wireless earbuds with Ace 2. The report spotted the wireless charger on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. This WPC listing showcased the key specifications and design of the charger. Taking a look at the images, we get to see a large button list shape on the top along with the charging pad area. In addition, we can also see the cooling vents on the bottom side to take care of the heating. In addition, the images in the listing also revealed that the charger can support up to 65W charging. However, this is likely to be the speed of the charge while plugged in.

Taking a look at the information available, the wireless charger comes with model number OAWV01. It also likely comes with support for traditional Qi charging. This means that the charger can charge any Qi charging compatible device.

According to past reports, Oppo Reno Ace 2 will feature an AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. In addition, we will also get an under-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. Like Find X2 series, it will sport a punch-hole cutout at the top left-hand corner. This cutout will house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, Oppo Reno Ace 2 will feature a circular quad camera setup. The main shooter is likely to feature a 48-megapixel unit paired with an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel units.