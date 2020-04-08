comscore Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online; to launch with Reno Ace 2 5G
News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online; to launch with Reno Ace 2 5G

News

The company will launch the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger and Enco W31 wireless earbuds with its Oppo Reno Ace 2. Let’s check out the details regarding this new wireless fast charger.

  • Published: April 8, 2020 7:27 PM IST
Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger 40W render

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo is preparing for the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Reno Ace 2 5G. The company is scheduled to launch the smartphone on April 13, 2020, as per past reports. As the launch event approaches, more information about the smartphone is making its way to the internet. A new report has just revealed information about an accessory that will launch with the Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G. This accessory is called the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger along with 40W charging support. Let’s check out the details regarding this new wireless fast charger.

Related Stories


Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging details

As per MySmartPrice, the company will launch the Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger and Enco W31 wireless earbuds with Ace 2. The report spotted the wireless charger on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. This WPC listing showcased the key specifications and design of the charger. Taking a look at the images, we get to see a large button list shape on the top along with the charging pad area. In addition, we can also see the cooling vents on the bottom side to take care of the heating. In addition, the images in the listing also revealed that the charger can support up to 65W charging. However, this is likely to be the speed of the charge while plugged in.

Watch: Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Taking a look at the information available, the wireless charger comes with model number OAWV01. It also likely comes with support for traditional Qi charging. This means that the charger can charge any Qi charging compatible device.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press renders, marketing material images leaked online ahead of launch

Also Read

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press renders, marketing material images leaked online ahead of launch

According to past reports, Oppo Reno Ace 2 will feature an AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. In addition, we will also get an under-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. Like Find X2 series, it will sport a punch-hole cutout at the top left-hand corner. This cutout will house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, Oppo Reno Ace 2 will feature a circular quad camera setup. The main shooter is likely to feature a 48-megapixel unit paired with an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel units.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2020 7:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
News
OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked

Laptops

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Telecom

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops

ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online
Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online
Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked
OnePlus 8 Series wireless charging dock and other accessories leaked

News

OnePlus 8 Series wireless charging dock and other accessories leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Bharat Fiber plan की उपलब्धता बढ़ी, 499 में मिलेगा इतना डेटा

Oppo का नया स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 5जी सपोर्ट

फेसबुक ने कपल्स के लिए नया चैटिंग ऐप Tuned लॉन्च किया

लॉकडाउन का पालन सही से नहीं हुआ तो कोरोनावायरस का एक मरीज 30 दिनों में 406 लोगों को कर सकता है संक्रमित : ICMR

LG अगले महीने लॉन्च कर सकती है 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

News

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
News
OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked
Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online
Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops

News

Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops
ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services

News

ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services