Oppo has announced its next batch of smartphones that will soon be eligible to get Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update. The company today announced that the beta version of ColorOS 12 will be available on the Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphone starting June 23.

ColorOS 12 rollout timeline

In addition to this, Oppo also shared a comprehensive list of smartphones that will get the stable ColorOS 12 update. The company today said that it has already started rolling out the stable version of ColorOS 12 to a host of Oppo smartphones including the Oppo Find X2, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, the Oppo F19 Pro+, the Oppo F19 Pro, the Oppo F19, the Oppo F19s, the Oppo F17 Pro, the Oppo F17, the Oppo A74 5G, the Oppo A53s 5G and the the Oppo A53.

The company announced that starting June 15, it will start rolling out ColorOS 12 update to the Oppo Reno7 5G, A96 and Oppo K10 smartphones. The Oppo K10 was launched in India in March this year. Oppo also said while its Reno 10x Zoom smartphone will start getting the ColorOS 12 update starting June 28, the A76 Oppo smartphone will get the update starting June 29.

“This update cycle will allow more OPPO users to experience ColorOS’ highly customizable UI and features that comprise much-awaited UI customizations, three-finger translation, FlexDrop, Private System and other enhanced security features,” Oppo noted.

Notably, the update comes after Oppo started rolling out ColorOS 12 Beta update to select smartphones, which includes the Oppo F19, Oppo F19s, Oppo F17, Oppo A53, Oppo Reno3 Pro in April and to Oppo Reno7 5G, Reno 10x Zoom and the Oppo A76 smartphone in May this year.

How to install ColorOS 12 beta on your Oppo smartphone

Meanwhile, if you have an Oppo smartphone that is eligible to get Android 12-based ColorOS 12 beta update, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can install it on your smartphone.

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your Oppo smartphone.

Step 2: Now scroll down and tap the Software Update section.

Step 3: Now tap the cogwheel symbol at the top.

Step 4: Next, tap Trial Version then tap Beta Version.

Step 5: Now, fill in all the necessary details and tap the Apply Now option.

Step 6: To get the update, go to the Software Update section.

Step 7: Tap Download Now option.