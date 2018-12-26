Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

Digital voice assistants are everywhere, right from smartphones to smartwatches, tablets, TVs and smart speakers, voice assistants are everywhere. And while Google Assistant is present on all Android smartphones, OEMs are focusing on their proprietary assistants too. Samsung has Bixby, Xiaomi has XiaoAI, Vivo has Jovi. Now, at the annual developer conference, Oppo has announced its own intelligent voice assistant.

Called Breeno, the voice assistant integrates learning, perception and decision-making. At the same time, the company also announced voice skills and smart service platform. Users can enjoy personalized services through the natural multi-modal interaction, GizChina reports. The philosophy behind Breeno is to open, create and share, and the company hopes it could become a universal ecological IoT hub in the feature.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

There are seven modules: advice, awareness, speed, voice, space, driving, and screen recognition. Suggestion is also one of the interaction modules. So, for instance, if you are at the airport, it will show you flight information, details about boarding gate, delays, if any, and more. You will also see a card that has your boarding pass, including details about your flight number, gate, seat number, boarding time, and more.

Oppo vice president Wu Heng, who is also the head of software engineering division, believes that for the future 5G era, it is important to have deep integration of AI cloud computing, AR, and 5G among other technologies. It will help produce new hardware and services. Further, the company also expects Breeno to become a multi-brand and multi-terminal in the future.