comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones
News

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

News

The Chinese smartphone maker expects Breeno to become the ecological hub of IoT.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 5:17 PM IST
oppo breeno ai

GizChina

Digital voice assistants are everywhere, right from smartphones to smartwatches, tablets, TVs and smart speakers, voice assistants are everywhere. And while Google Assistant is present on all Android smartphones, OEMs are focusing on their proprietary assistants too. Samsung has Bixby, Xiaomi has XiaoAI, Vivo has Jovi. Now, at the annual developer conference, Oppo has announced its own intelligent voice assistant.

Called Breeno, the voice assistant integrates learning, perception and decision-making. At the same time, the company also announced voice skills and smart service platform. Users can enjoy personalized services through the natural multi-modal interaction, GizChina reports. The philosophy behind Breeno is to open, create and share, and the company hopes it could become a universal ecological IoT hub in the feature.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

There are seven modules: advice, awareness, speed, voice, space, driving, and screen recognition. Suggestion is also one of the interaction modules. So, for instance, if you are at the airport, it will show you flight information, details about boarding gate, delays, if any, and more. You will also see a card that has your boarding pass, including details about your flight number, gate, seat number, boarding time, and more.

Oppo to offer 10x hybrid optical zoom soon; expected to debut on Oppo F19

Also Read

Oppo to offer 10x hybrid optical zoom soon; expected to debut on Oppo F19

Oppo vice president Wu Heng, who is also the head of software engineering division, believes that for the future 5G era, it is important to have deep integration of AI cloud computing, AR, and 5G among other technologies. It will help produce new hardware and services. Further, the company also expects Breeno to become a multi-brand and multi-terminal in the future.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 5:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

News

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones
Oppo to offer 10x hybrid optical zoom soon; expected to debut on Oppo F19

News

Oppo to offer 10x hybrid optical zoom soon; expected to debut on Oppo F19
Samsung Galaxy S10 and future Galaxy devices may soon get faster charging support

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and future Galaxy devices may soon get faster charging support
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping
Oppo R17 goes on sale today in India

News

Oppo R17 goes on sale today in India

हिंदी समाचार

48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Honor V20 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

स्टूडेंट ने गुस्से में महिला प्रोफेसर का नंबर डेटिंग साइट पर डाला, हिरासत में छात्र

3,000 रुपए में लॉन्च हुआ Lenovo का Thinkplus Pods One वायरलैस एयरफोन

सैमसंग अगले महीने 3 गैलेक्सी 'M' स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

अमेजन पर 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' हुई शुरू, कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बंपर छूट

News

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
News
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

News

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update
Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed
Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow

News

Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow