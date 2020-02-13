comscore Oppo appoints Elvis Zhou as India President of Operations
Oppo appoints Elvis Zhou as India President of Operations

Zhou takes the position in order to fulfill the company's expansion plans as Oppo continues to build momentum in the India market and he will report to Charles Wong, Vice President, Global Sales at Oppo.

Oppo on Thursday announced the appointment of Elvis Zhou as the President of its India operations. In his new role, Zhou will be spearheading company’s business strategy here. “Elvis has been an integral part of the Oppo India. His experience in the smartphone industry makes him the ideal person to lead our ambitious India growth strategy as we expand our operations. We extend a warm welcome and congratulate him on his new role,” Charles Wong, Vice President of Global Sales, Oppo said in a statement.

According to the company, Zhou takes the position in order to fulfill the company’s expansion plans as Oppo continues to build momentum in the India market and he will report to Charles Wong, Vice President, Global Sales at Oppo.

“Oppo has emerged out to be a leading smartphone player in the Indian market under Mr. Wong’s guidance. I am extremely excited to take on this new role at Oppo India. Indian mobile market is growing exponentially and I look forward to further strengthen the brand presence in the country by providing great user experience with our products,” said Zhou.

Zhou has spent over 11 years with company in various roles starting as the regional manager of Oppo East Guangdong wherein he was responsible for sales in the region. He played a critical role in the global expansion of the handset maker to the Indian market in 2013 and has been associated with Oppo India for over six years now.

Meanwhile, Oppo is all set to launch its new Reno 3 Pro in India very soon. The official teasers are already out on Flipkart and Amazon India. The company has confirmed that the phone will only launch in 4G variant in the country, and unlike China variant, it’ll feature a dual punch-hole camera module for selfies.

Written with inputs from IANS

