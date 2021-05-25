comscore Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones: Check details
News

Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones released: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo has released the ColorOS 11 update list for more Indian models ahead of the Android 12 release date. Here are all details.

Oppo Find X3

Image: ColorOS 11

Android 12 brings a lot of promise for smartphone consumers across the globe. However, most smartphone brands are still busy releasing the Android 11 update to several models across the price points. Oppo, which has been among the first few ones to release the update quickly, has now released an updated list for supported phones in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro coming to India soon, receives BIS certification before May 27 launch

The updated list for ColorOS 11 compatibility showcases all the devices that have already got the update, and those who are still in line to get it. Oppo is rolling out the update for more affordable smartphones across the A and F series devices. More devices from the Reno, Find, F and A series are supposed to get the ColorOS 11 update soon. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

ColorOS 11 update for more Oppo devices

Based on the shared list by Oppo, the following devices have started getting ColorOS 11 update soon. Also Read - Oppo extends warranty until June 30, customers can check details on WhatsApp in real-time

– Find X2

– F17 Pro, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited Edition and F15

– Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, Reno10x Zoom, Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, Reno2,

– A52 and A9

Upcoming devices support

ColorOS 11

Image: ColorOS 11 Oppo Find X2

– Oppo A5 2020 and A9 2020 (excluding 3GB RAM models)

– ColorOS 11 beta for A55, A5 2020 and A9 2020

– Oppo F17 to start getting the update from May 25, 2021

At the moment, Oppo is already letting Find X3 Pro users get a taste of Android 12 at the moment. However, Oppo is likely to release ColorOS 12 along with Android 12 over the year and as always, you can expect to see notable visual changes and performance boosts.

In India, you can get a taste of Android 12 on the Pixel 4a that continues to sell at prices upwards of Rs 30,000. Those on the older Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 phones can also try out Android 12 with the revamped Pixel UI based on Material You design.

OnePlus is also letting users of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro try out the Android 12 beta on their devices. However, the early release had bugs and OnePlus since then has pulled out the Android 12 release. Xiaomi is also participating in the Android 12 beta test with a couple of its high-end models.

Published Date: May 25, 2021 1:56 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 25, 2021 1:56 PM IST

