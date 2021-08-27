comscore Oppo ColorOS 12 release accidentally revealed via smart assistant Breeno
Oppo's smart assistant spilled the beans, Android 12 release likely next month

Oppo's smart assistant leaked ColorOS 12 (thus Android 12) release date, could launch on September 13 at 3 PM China time (12:30 PM IST)

Oppo’s smart assistant Breeno accidentally dropped details on ColorOS 12 release date. The new version of ColorOS based on Android 12 is baking under the oven, however, fresh reports indicate that the stable public release is due next month. Also Read - Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount, but only for today: Check the deal

Oppo ColorOS 12 release date accidentally revealed

As per a GSMArena report, a Weibo user managed to get the ColorOS 12 launch date via Oppo’s digital assistant Breeno. When asked about version 12 of ColorOS, the smart assistant (which didn’t act so smart) gave a very specific answer. The user shared a screenshot on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo that you can see below. Also Read - Deal of the day: Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras available with massive flat discount

Image Source: GSMArena

Upon translation, the quote appears to be September 13, 2021. It even has a date that reads 3 PM China time (12:30 PM IST). But with the news spreading like wildfire, the assistant seems to have realised the glitch and it now only responds with “to be revealed soon, please stay tuned,” as per the report. Also Read - JioPhone Next pre-registration likely to begin next week, sale starts from September 10

Google hasn’t shared any official release date for the Android 12 public release yet. The tech giant just recently rolled out Android 12 beta 4.1 for Pixel phones. The new beta build brought boot loop and VPN fixes for the Google-made phones, and other fixes like Bluetooth calling, volume controls. The new beta version was announced on the Android Beta subreddit.

Android 12 Beta 4.1 full release note list out the following-

“Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue where heads-up notifications were sometimes not shown, requiring the user to swipe into the notification drawer to view them. (Issue #196264672)

Fixed an issue where the device volume controls sometimes did not work when casting. (Issue #196528545)

Fixed an issue where Face Unlock did not work on some devices. (Issue #189819846)

Fixed an issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop with the Phone app when trying to make a call over Bluetooth can now grant the required permission. To do this, long-press the Phone app and tap App info, then go to Permissions > Nearby devices and select Allow. (Issue #196325588)

Fixed an issue where, after connecting the phone to a VPN, the phone could not connect to the internet. (Issue #196237480).”

Coming back to Oppo smart assistant’s blunder, if one is to believe the details, then Android 12 final build release should likely happen before September 13. Reports speculate that Android 12 could most likely launch during the previous week.

  Published Date: August 27, 2021 9:26 AM IST

