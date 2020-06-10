Oppo ColorOS 7.2 gets new set of features: All you need to know

Oppo has come out with ColorOS 7.2 version based on Android 10. The new version will come with the Oppo Reno 4 series, which recently made it debut in China. You might think the version update isn’t big but the features added to the list are worth taking a look. ColorOS is Oppo’s customised interface version of Android which has been improved to become lighter. Also Read - Oppo will also launch a Smart TV, confirms in official roadmap

Here’s a look at the new features you get with the ColorOS 7.2. Also Read - Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990; check price, specifications and offers

Fixing photos with AI

This unique feature on the ColorOS 7.2 will allow users to fix old images. Using this, you can automatically repair images with haze, blur or even if there is noise in them. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

Oppo Camera SDK

Oppo is allowing third-party developers to access all the camera features of the ColorOS 7.2. This can be used to improve built-in camera features for other apps, which gives effective quality and results. Good move by Oppo to make its technology available to others.

Super Night Video Mode

We’ve seen night scape mode for photos, and now Oppo is bringing the same to videos with ColorOS 7.2. The company says, shooting in this mode will enhance the exposure level of the camera to capture more subjects, even in low light areas. We’re excited to try this out and see if it works as advertised.

Intelligent Battery Saver

As the name suggests, phones running on ColorOS 7.2 will adapt to the user’s daily habits, apps they use. By doing this, the feature makes sure you have enough juice in the tank to use the preferred set of apps. While the less commonly used apps will be put to sleep. Oppo says this can improve night-time battery consumption by 10 percent.

Pre-launch Applications

Another interesting addition to ColorOS 7.2 is ability for the phone to know which apps will be heavily consumed by the users. The feature will learn the habits of the users in the background, and make sure the apps open before they tap into. This is likely to reduce the startup time for an app.

Oppo has announced that the company will bring its all new Oppo Reno 4 series to India with localized features. We’ll be taking a closer look at ColorOS 7.2 when the phone comes to our shores

