Oppo ColorOS 7 with Android 10 announced in China; details

The company launched the much anticipated ColorOS 7 at an event in Beijing. The highlight of the new ColorOS 7 is that it is based on the latest Android 10.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 1:21 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has finally launched the latest version of its in-house skinned operating system, ColorOS. The company launched the much anticipated ColorOS 7 at an event in Beijing. The highlight of the new ColorOS 7 is that it is based on the latest Android 10. In addition, the company has also redesigned the user interface. Taking a closer look, the redesigned UI is close to the stock version of Android 10 than previous versions of ColorOS. As part of the launch, Oppo claims that ColorOS 7 features a new visual design. This new design is meant to reduce visual fatigue while providing a comfortable operating system for users.

As per a report from XDA Developers, ColorOS 7 provides improved customization across the system. This includes changing the shape, and size of icons on the home screen with options for new wallpapers and art. Oppo has also teamed up with popular Danish sound company Episound to redesign the sound effects present in ColorOS 7. According to the report, ColorOS 7 is aiming to sound similar to the physical world for an overall smoother experience. The interesting thing to note here is that Xiaomi has gone done a similar route with its latest MIUI 11.

Beyond the visuals, the company has also made some under-the-hood tweaks to offer system performance improvements. Oppo claims that ColorOS 7 features improved RAM optimization with about 40 percent faster app startup times. The update allow allows the system to improve resource efficiency by 30 percent. Oppo has also made improvements when it comes to in-game frame rates along with better touch response. Moving to the camera, Oppo device users will get Portrait Mode 2.0 along with improved night mode, and a super-steady mode.

The company also shared the ColorOS 7 update rollout time for its device lineup. As part of the report, Oppo will roll out the update to Oppo Reno, Reno Inspiration Edition, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno Barcelona Custom Edition, Reno Ace, and Ace Gundam Edition in the first phase. This phase will kick off on November 25.

ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite

ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite

The second phase will start later this year in the month of December. As part of this phase, Oppo will roll out the new update to Reno 2. As per the plan, Phase 3 will take place in Q1, 2020 bring out the update to Reno 2 Z, Reno Z, Find X, R17, R17 Pro, and K5. Phase 4 will begin in Q2, 2020 bringing the update to Oppo R15, K3, A9, A9x, A11, A11x.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 1:21 PM IST

