Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

Oppo is indeed bringing a range of Bluetooth headsets, and it will first launch in India very soon. The series will be called 'Enco'.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is looking to diversify its portfolio with a range of Bluetooth headsets, starting with the Indian market. Last week, Oppo’s Vice President, Shen Yiren, first shared development plans of a noise-cancelling wireless headset on Weibo, but he did not provide details or any release date. Now BGR India can confirm that the company will indeed be bringing a range of Oppo Enco Bluetooth headsets.

We saw the trademark for the moniker ‘Enco’ with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last month, but then it was considered to be a new smartphone series. But as it turns out, Oppo ‘Enco’ range will be of Bluetooth headsets. The company has confirmed that they will launch these headphones in India, but are yet to decide upon the launch date.

These ‘Enco’ Bluetooth noise-cancelling wireless headsets are tipped to come with 15 Hours of playback time and Type C fast charging support that could provide a playback time of up to 5 hours with just 15 minutes of charging. Oppo is rumored to launch a new Reno series smartphone before Diwali, so we are assuming that the Enco Bluetooth headsets might launch alongside.

The reports around the third Oppo Reno device are different from each other. A report from IANS claimed that the new Oppo Reno smartphone will first launch in India around Diwali, and the company is looking to price it close to Rs 40,000. Another report claimed that the new Reno smartphone will be launched by the end of this month for Rs 35,000. This report by TheMobileIndian noted sources familiar with the development plans of Oppo, quoted saying, “The phone is likely to be launched by the end of this month for Rs 35,000.”

Features Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Oppo Reno
Price 39990 32990
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.6-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP +13MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,065mAh 3,765mAh

