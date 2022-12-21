Oppo in a press release confirmed that it will offer 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates to select flagship models from next year. The brand has also revealed that ColorOS 13’s rollout was faster than previous ColorOS versions. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is now receiving Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in India

Oppo will offer four Android updates select flagships

Android 13 was launched back in August and around the same timeline, Oppo announced its new flavored skin, the ColorOS 12 successor, the ColorOS 13. The ColorOS 13 was rolled out to 33 phones since its release as per Oppo.

This made ColorOS the 'fastest and biggest' update in the history of the brand's custom skin. In comparison to ColorOS 12, the ColorOS 13 is compatible and released to over 50 percent of handsets.

ColorOS 13 features

Oppo’s ColorOS 13 comes with several improvements and features. It primarily focuses on simplicity and offers usability features. It brings an Aquamorphic design that offers a visual overhaul. The theme is said to be inspired by the hue transition on the skyline between sunrise and sunset.

The OS has a card-style layout throughout the UI and brings refinements to Control Center, AOD, and more. It also has features like multi-screen connect, support for Bitmoji and Spotify for AOD, Quantum Animation Engine, AES, and more.

Oppo Find X6 will likely support his update timeline

Although Oppo has not confirmed any specific flagship device, the Oppo Find X6 series will likely support this new update timeline.

The Find X6 is expected next year with a spicy specs sheet. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and a triple camera system branded by Hasselblad.

The device will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. It is expected to come with MariSilicon X ISP. It will come powered by the Snapdragon flagship chipset and likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.