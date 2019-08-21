Oppo is launching the Reno2 series in India on August 28, and it is expected that there might be three new smartphones in the series – Reno2, Reno2Z, and the Reno2F. Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased away few features of the phone confirming the quad-camera setup and 20x zoom. But now on Wednesday, Oppo has further confirmed that Oppo Reno2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor and the advanced VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology. Although, it didn’t mention that which Oppo Reno2 model will carry these specifications.

Along with the Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, Oppo has said that the phone will come paired with 8GB RAM along with 256GB storage. It also said that the company is focused towards creating a smooth gaming experience for all the consumers. Hence, Oppo Reno2 will have the newly upgraded Game Boost 3.0 which adds Frame Boost and Touch Boost. Additionally, the True HDR10 Gaming support will allow maximum display resolution.

Oppo has also confirmed that the the device will pack a 6.55-inch full screen borderless AMOLED Panoramic screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno2 will come equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and will have an in-display fingerprint unlock 3.0 which will have the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology. It will also have a 4,000mAh battery supported with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 with Type-C charging.

The back of the phone will boast of a 3D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is confirmed to come in two colors options of ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’. Oppo says that both the colors will be inspired from the mesmerizing beauty of nature and the concept of Twilight Mist.

Features Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Oppo Reno Price 39990 32990 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.6-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP +13MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,065mAh 3,765mAh

