Oppo patent reveals two new wireless earbuds

Oppo could launch two new wireless earbuds with the Find X2, reveals new patent

The two new Oppo wireless earbuds closely resemble the Apple AirPods and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

  • Published: February 21, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Oppo New Wireless Earbuds

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is likely working on two new truly wireless earphone designs. According to a recently surfaced patent, these two new earbuds will closely resemble the Apple AirPods and the Galaxy Buds+. The two buds could succeed the company’s Enco Free wireless earbuds, which are set to debut in India alongside the Reno 3 Pro on March 2.

With the new earbuds, Oppo will look to strengthen its hold in the market as more than just a smartphone brand. Apart from the recently launched Enco Free earbuds, the brand is also gearing up to announce its new smartwatch.

Spotted by 91Mobiles, the patent shows the design of both the new earphones. The first model shows a stem design like the AirPods. The other stem-less design resembles the Samsung Galaxy Buds launched earlier alongside the S20 series

The first pair of earbuds will have a touch panel in the buds, something we also saw on the Enco Free buds. Alternatively, these could also be physical buttons on the top-side of the earbuds. These will be used to control music playback, trigger voice assistants and take up calls. There is also a microphone visible on the stems. These will likely support noise cancelation. The buds will also feature silicone ear tips, charging connectors and a proximity sensor. The other pair of Oppo earbuds sport a compact design. These buds will feature two speakers on different areas, supported by the ear tips. These buds show no charging pins in the patent. However, there will most likely be a case with the design.

Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked, to reportedly debut with Sony IMX689 and IMX708 sensors

Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked, to reportedly debut with Sony IMX689 and IMX708 sensors

Oppo could launch these with the Find X2

Oppo reportedly filed the patent on February 18, 2020. This could mean that we could see the launch of the products pretty soon. The next Oppo event coming up is the Find X2 launch. It could be here that we see the two new buds unveil. The brand is also expected to launch the upcoming Oppo smartwatch at the same event. Oppo has already teased the smartwatch twice on social media, suggesting an imminent launch.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2020 11:37 AM IST

