Oppo debuts Reno 3A smartphone with ColorOS 7.1

Oppo has added another phone to its Reno 3 line up. The Reno 3A has launched in Japan this week. This smartphone has changed specifications compared to Reno 3. The phone features four cameras at the back, sports a waterdrop notch display and running on the ColorOS 7.1 version based on Android 10. This phone has launched in two colors with single RAM and storage configuration. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 series gets Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS 7.2; Here is how to get started

The phone is listed on Oppo Japan’s website. You can get the Reno3 A with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The price of this smartphone is JPY 39,800 (Rs 28,100 approx). The phone will be available for sale from 25 June in two colors Black and White. Also Read - Oppo F15 and Oppo Reno 2F gets price cut in India: Check new prices

Oppo Reno 3A Specifications

The Oppo Reno 3A smartphone runs on Color OS 7.1, built over Android 10. The phone features a 6.44-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and you get it paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage support. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 7.2 gets new set of features: All you need to know

The phone has a quad rear camera setup, with a primary 48 megapixels camera sensor. You also get an 8-megapixel ultra wide secondary camera, and duo of 2-megapixel camera sensors have been added. At the front you get 16-megapixel camera.

You can expand the phone’s storage with the help of microSD card. For connectivity, the phone has dual band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS and USB Type C charging port. The phone has a 4025 mAh battery, which comes with quick charge support.

The company had launched a new budget device called the Oppo A11k in India last week. The phone gets a price tag of Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Oppo A11k smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a notch. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Moving to the front of the device, it could sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the notch

