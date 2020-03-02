comscore Oppo Enco Free and W31 true wireless earbuds launched | BGR India
Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched in India

The company launched both the earbuds along with the launch of its Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Let’s have a quick look at the pricing and the specifications of the Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31.

  Published: March 2, 2020 8:12 PM IST
Smartphone maker Oppo has just launched its latest pair of true wireless earbuds in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company announced the Oppo Enco Free and the Oppo Enco W31. Taking a look at both the products and the specifications, it is clear that Enco Free is the premium offering. On the other hand, the Enco W31 is the slightly in-expensive option for buyers looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds. The company launched both the earbuds along with the launch of its Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Let’s have a quick look at the pricing and the specifications of both the products.

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 price and specifications

According to the announcement, the Enco Free sport a design that is similar to the Apple AirPods. Moving to the Enco W31, we get an in-ear design. This pair of wireless earbuds is aimed at buyers who engage in physical activities. Taking a look at the pricing details, the company will sell the Enco Free for Rs 7,999. In addition, the Enco W31 will go on sale starting a just Rs 4,499. Both these earbuds will go on sale starting from March 4, 2020. Talking a look at the Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch offers, the company is also offering an Enco Free draw. As part of the draw, 1000 Oppo Reno 3 Pro buyers will get the wireless earbuds for free.

It is worth noting that this offer is only available for users who will pre-order the smartphone. Now, let’s talk about the specifications of both the products. As per the report, the Oppo Enco Free will come with a 13.4mm “ultra-dynamic” speakers with dual magnetic circuits. Oppo has also added a magnalium-titanium composite for the diaphragm. It also comes with an AI-based uplink noise cancellation. The company has also added two additional ear-tips to provide a comfortable fit. Enco Free can likely offer a battery backup of about 25 hours on one single charge.

The Enco W31 earbuds feature dust and water-resistant design. Oppo has also added a dual composite made from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethanes) and Graphene diaphragms. It also comes with two modes including bass and balance modes. The device also features a noise cancellation algorithm.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 8:12 PM IST

