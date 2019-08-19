The Oppo Enco Q1 Bluetooth noise-canceling neckband headphones have been launched in China. The Oppo Enco Q1 is the first model under the company’s new Enco series. The Chinese company is offering the wireless headphones in three colors, including Black, White, and Orange. Oppo‘s latest earphones come with a 3D neckband design. The Oppo Enco Q1 wireless earphones reportedly leverage a one-piece design without any cuts or splits.

It offers dual Active Noise Cancellation with 4 Mics, Gizmochina reports. The company is using a hybrid noise cancellation technology for its Enco Q1. “This Hybrid active noise cancellation uses both feedback and feedforward using four microphones, one pair per side. The feedforward active noise cancellation uses the external microphone to measure ambient noise before it enters the ear, processing that signal to ensure an exact and opposite signal leaves the system’s speaker to effectively cancel the ambient noise,” the reports stated.

The rest of the details regarding the wireless headphones are still under wraps. The company will reveal the pricing details soon. The Oppo Enco Q1 Bluetooth noise-canceling neckband headphones will go on sale via Oppo’s online Chinese store in the coming days.

Separately, Oppo is reportedly all set to launch its Oppo Reno 2 series in India on August 28, 2019. The smartphone might feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. One might also witness an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Reno 2 could be the first phone in India to feature Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Oppo Reno 2 will likely be priced under Rs 35,000 to replace the current Oppo Reno.

It is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1. But Oppo has promised Android Q for all Reno devices. Talking about the quad-camera setup on the back, you might get a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel rear sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with 5X hybrid zoom. The fourth camera features a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The handset could come with a 16-megapixel front sensor in the Sharkfin pop-up camera.