Oppo Enco Q1 wireless noise cancelling earphones launched in India

Just yesterday, Oppo launched its Oppo Reno 2 series in India. The company also unveiled its Enco Q1 Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones, which was recently launched in China. It is the first model under the company’s new Enco series. The Bluetooth wireless headphones come in three colors, including Black, White, and Orange. The newly launched earphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless earphones features

Oppo‘s latest earphones come with a 3D neckband design. It boast dynamic driver units with 11.8 mm composite diaphragms. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with an IPX4 rating, which means the headphones are water-resistant. The Oppo wireless earphones also offer a USB-C charging port. The company claims that the new audio product can deliver 15 hours of battery backup with noise canceling on, and 22 hours with noise canceling off.

It supports quick charge, which Oppo says can charge the headphones in just 15 minutes and give up to 5 hours of usage. The company is reportedly using a hybrid noise cancellation technology for its Enco Q1. It uses both feedback and feedforward using four microphones, one pair per side. The feedforward active noise cancellation uses the external microphone to measure ambient noise before it enters the ear, processing that signal to ensure an exact and opposite signal leaves the system’s speaker to effectively cancel the ambient noise.

The Oppo Enco Q1 price in India starts from Rs 7,990. Talking about the Oppo Reno 2 series, the brand launched Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F phones. The Reno 2 carries a price label of Rs 36,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model. The more affordable Reno 2Z cost Rs 29,990, which is the price for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The pricing of Oppo Reno 2F (8GB RAM) will be announced in November. All these Oppo Reno 2 series phones will be available via Flipkart and Amazon.in.