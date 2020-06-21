comscore Oppo Enco W11 full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Enco W11 wireless earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
News

Oppo Enco W11 wireless earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Flipkart has confirmed the specifications of Oppo Enco W11 ahead of June 25 India launch. We have also listed some of the recently launched wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 in India.

  • Updated: June 21, 2020 1:40 PM IST
Oppo Enco W11

The Oppo Enco W11 true wireless (TWS) earbuds India launch will take place on June 25. Ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has confirmed the specifications and features of the wireless earphones. Oppo Enco W11 earbuds price in India will reportedly be set at Rs 2,999. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the new pair of wireless earphones offer 8mm dynamic drivers with AAC codec support. It supports Bluetooth v5.0, IP54 rating, and low latency mode. The Oppo Enco W11 is said to deliver 5 hours of music playback and a total of 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. Other features of the wireless earphones include noise cancellation and activate voice assistance. It supports touch controls for play/pause, changing tracks, and calls. We have also listed some of the recently launched and top wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 in India.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Top wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 in India (June 2020)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was launched in India a few weeks back. This is not a truly wireless earphone from OnePlus, but comes with a neckband form factor. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India is set at Rs 1,999 and is one of the best wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 price segment. With just 10-minute of charge, customers will get music playback for up to 10 hours. OnePlus also says on a full charge, its wireless earphones will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life.

The wireless earbuds come in multiple color options, including black, blue, mint, and oat. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, 110ms low latency, and IP55 rating. The earbuds have a 9.2mm dynamic driver, and weigh about 28 grams. It supports USB Type-C port. It comes with features like Magnetic Control for pausing and playing music. There is also Quick Pair and Quick Switch features.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review: A deal you can't miss

Also Read

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review: A deal you can't miss

Realme Buds Air Neo

The Realme Buds Air Neo price in India starts from Rs 2,999. It is powered by 13mm drivers, and is said to offer about 3 hours of playback. The charging case will add 17 hours of playback, as per the brand. They offer support for dual-channel transmission. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The wireless earphones also come with super-low latency mode too. Realme says that this mode will offer “50 percent lower latency compared to normal mode.” The earbuds also feature touch controls for music, calls, voice assistance, and more.

Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Also Read

Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Redmi Earbud S

The Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S wireless earphones price in India is set at Rs 1,799 in India. It comes with 7.2mm driver and DSP noise reduction for better call experience. They are tuned towards bass and are set to cater to content consumed by a bulk of Indian consumers. They are rated to last for four hours and you can get up to 12 hours with the charging case. The Redmi Earbud S earbuds also have physical buttons to control music, calls, and voice assistant. The wireless earbuds are also IPX4 rated, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, but lacks instant pairing. It features an automatic second connection, single and double use, and a dedicated gaming mode.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 21, 2020 1:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 21, 2020 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
News
Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
Father's Day 2020: Wish your dad with a cool digital card with latest Google Doodle

News

Father's Day 2020: Wish your dad with a cool digital card with latest Google Doodle

Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time

News

Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time

Apple AirPower wireless charging pad leaked again

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging pad leaked again

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

Most Popular

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

Father's Day 2020: Wish your dad with a cool digital card with latest Google Doodle

Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time

Apple AirPower wireless charging pad leaked again

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones to go on sale today: Offers, price in India, features

News

Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones to go on sale today: Offers, price in India, features
OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Review

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन की कीमत को लेकर कंपनी ने दिया हिंट, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Father's Day 2020 : Google के खास Doodle पर अपने पिता के लिए बनाए E-Cards

Xiaomi इस साल गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark को 100W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ करेगी लॉन्च

97 प्रतिशत लोग प्रमुख चीनी ब्रांड्स का बहिष्कार करेंगे : लोकल सर्कल्स

इंटरनेट की मदद से 40 साल बाद अपने परिवार से मिली 94 वर्षीय महिला

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
News
Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
Father's Day 2020: Wish your dad with a cool digital card with latest Google Doodle

News

Father's Day 2020: Wish your dad with a cool digital card with latest Google Doodle
Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time

News

Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time
Apple AirPower wireless charging pad leaked again

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging pad leaked again
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers