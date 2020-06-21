The Oppo Enco W11 true wireless (TWS) earbuds India launch will take place on June 25. Ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has confirmed the specifications and features of the wireless earphones. Oppo Enco W11 earbuds price in India will reportedly be set at Rs 2,999. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the new pair of wireless earphones offer 8mm dynamic drivers with AAC codec support. It supports Bluetooth v5.0, IP54 rating, and low latency mode. The Oppo Enco W11 is said to deliver 5 hours of music playback and a total of 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. Other features of the wireless earphones include noise cancellation and activate voice assistance. It supports touch controls for play/pause, changing tracks, and calls. We have also listed some of the recently launched and top wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 in India.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Top wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 in India (June 2020)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was launched in India a few weeks back. This is not a truly wireless earphone from OnePlus, but comes with a neckband form factor. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India is set at Rs 1,999 and is one of the best wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 price segment. With just 10-minute of charge, customers will get music playback for up to 10 hours. OnePlus also says on a full charge, its wireless earphones will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life.

The wireless earbuds come in multiple color options, including black, blue, mint, and oat. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, 110ms low latency, and IP55 rating. The earbuds have a 9.2mm dynamic driver, and weigh about 28 grams. It supports USB Type-C port. It comes with features like Magnetic Control for pausing and playing music. There is also Quick Pair and Quick Switch features.

Realme Buds Air Neo

The Realme Buds Air Neo price in India starts from Rs 2,999. It is powered by 13mm drivers, and is said to offer about 3 hours of playback. The charging case will add 17 hours of playback, as per the brand. They offer support for dual-channel transmission. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The wireless earphones also come with super-low latency mode too. Realme says that this mode will offer “50 percent lower latency compared to normal mode.” The earbuds also feature touch controls for music, calls, voice assistance, and more.

Redmi Earbud S

The Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S wireless earphones price in India is set at Rs 1,799 in India. It comes with 7.2mm driver and DSP noise reduction for better call experience. They are tuned towards bass and are set to cater to content consumed by a bulk of Indian consumers. They are rated to last for four hours and you can get up to 12 hours with the charging case. The Redmi Earbud S earbuds also have physical buttons to control music, calls, and voice assistant. The wireless earbuds are also IPX4 rated, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, but lacks instant pairing. It features an automatic second connection, single and double use, and a dedicated gaming mode.