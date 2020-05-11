comscore Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 ‘Coming Soon’ | BGR India
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 'Coming Soon' to Amazon India; Notify Me landing pages up

The landing pages come with vital information regarding the products including specifications, price in India, and different color options. Let’s check out the details for the Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 here.

  Published: May 11, 2020 4:12 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo seems to be gearing for the sale of two of its wireless audio products in India. According to two new landing pages on Amazon India, the company seems to be teasing the sale of two products. Taking a closer look, the company claims that its Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 are “Coming Soon”. The company has posted separate landing pages for both the products on its platform. The landing pages come with vital information regarding the products including specifications, price in India, and different color options. Let’s check out the details for the Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 here. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free Review: Impressive entry in the wireless earbuds segment

The landing pages with “Notify Me” buttons indicate that both the wireless audio devices are going on sale in the coming weeks. This information comes about two months after Oppo initially launched the Enco W31 in the Indian market. The Oppo Enco W31 comes with “Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission” along with a dedicated “Bass Mode”. Oppo has also added, “Dual-Microphone Noise Cancellation for Calls” along with “Wearing Detection” for automatic play and pause. Enco W31 also feature “Dual TPU composite graphene diaphragm” for improved quality at extremes. Beyond this, we also get support for AAC audio format along with environmental noise cancellation. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched in India

Oppo has also added touch controls on the Oppo Enco W31 to perform basic functions. Beyond this, this pair of wireless earphones also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The company claims to offer 3.5 hours of battery backup on one charge. Users can extend this to 15 hours with the help of the charging case. The company is only selling this in the “White” color variant for Rs 4,499. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free truly wireless earbuds launched: Features, price and more

Moving to the Enco M31, we get a wireless earphone with the neck-band form-factor. M31 features LDAC audio coding technology with the help of a dedicated audio chip for better details and improved transmission. LDAC technology allows for up to 990kbps audio data transmission. This product also comes with Hi-Res wireless audio certification along with a dedicated Bass mode. Digging deeper we get a 9.2mm dynamic speaker along with titanium-plated composite diaphragm.

Buyers will also get AI-powered noise reduction during calls along with IPX5 rating for splash and sweat resistance. The company claims 12-hour battery backup on one charge and support for fast charging along with included Type-C port. Similar to some other rivals, they feature “smart magnetic power controls” to conserve power. Users also get in-line audio controls on the neckband. Oppo is offering the Enco M31 in two color variants including Black, and Green. The company is yet to announce the price of the product.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 4:12 PM IST

