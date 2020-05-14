Oppo will finally start selling its Enco W31 true wireless headphones on Amazon India from May 15. The Enco W31 wireless headphones were launched alongside the Reno 3 Pro smartphone and Enco Free truly wireless earbuds in March. Consumers will now be able to purchase Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones from May 15. The sale starts at 12:00AM (midnight). Also Read - Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इन स्मार्टफोन में खास

Oppo Enco W31: Price, offer and availability

Taking a look at the pricing details, the company had launched the the Enco W31 true wireless headphones at Rs 4,499, but the Amazon India page currently notes a lower price of Rs 3,999. Essentially, it is discounted by Rs 500. We are not sure, if the price will remain same on the sale day also. Additionally, the e-commerce operations are still restricted to Orange and Green zones, so the availability for consumers in Red zones is likely difficult, unless government provides relaxation. The wireless headphones will be made available in white color option. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Oppo Enco W31: Specifications and features

The Enco W31 get an in-ear design. These wireless earbuds are aimed at buyers who engage in physical activities. The Enco W31 earbuds feature dust and water-resistant design (IP54 rating). Oppo has also added a dual composite made from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethanes) and Graphene diaphragms. It also comes with two modes including bass and balance modes. The device also features a noise cancellation algorithm. The company has also added two additional ear-tips to provide a comfortable fit. Enco Free can likely offer a battery backup of about 25 hours on one single charge. Also Read - Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers