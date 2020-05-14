comscore Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15: Check offer
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones to go on sale from May 15 at Rs 3,999: Check Amazon India listing offers
News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones to go on sale from May 15 at Rs 3,999: Check Amazon India listing offers

News

Consumers will now be able to purchase Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones from May 15. The sale starts at 12:00AM (midnight).

  • Published: May 14, 2020 12:44 PM IST
oppo-enco-w31-amazon-india

Oppo will finally start selling its Enco W31 true wireless headphones on Amazon India from May 15. The Enco W31 wireless headphones were launched alongside the Reno 3 Pro smartphone and Enco Free truly wireless earbuds in March. Consumers will now be able to purchase Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones from May 15. The sale starts at 12:00AM (midnight). Also Read - Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इन स्मार्टफोन में खास

Oppo Enco W31: Price, offer and availability

Taking a look at the pricing details, the company had launched the the Enco W31 true wireless headphones at Rs 4,499, but the Amazon India page currently notes a lower price of Rs 3,999. Essentially, it is discounted by Rs 500. We are not sure, if the price will remain same on the sale day also. Additionally, the e-commerce operations are still restricted to Orange and Green zones, so the availability for consumers in Red zones is likely difficult, unless government provides relaxation. The wireless headphones will be made available in white color option. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 with quad rear cameras and 5G support spotted

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Oppo Enco W31: Specifications and features

The Enco W31 get an in-ear design. These wireless earbuds are aimed at buyers who engage in physical activities. The Enco W31 earbuds feature dust and water-resistant design (IP54 rating). Oppo has also added a dual composite made from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethanes) and Graphene diaphragms. It also comes with two modes including bass and balance modes. The device also features a noise cancellation algorithm. The company has also added two additional ear-tips to provide a comfortable fit. Enco Free can likely offer a battery backup of about 25 hours on one single charge. Also Read - Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 12:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Alienware Aurora R11, Area-51m, and more announced
Laptops
Alienware Aurora R11, Area-51m, and more announced
OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

News

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

News

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

Wearables

Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Aarogya Setu contact tracing app launched on JioPhone

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Oppo Find X2 series to officially launch in India soon

News

Oppo Find X2 series to officially launch in India soon

हिंदी समाचार

itel भारत में अब मोबाइल फोन के साथ एसेसरीज सेगमेंट में करेगी एंट्री, ये नए प्रॉडक्ट्स होंगे लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को इस तारीख से खरीद सकेंगे आप, जानिए कब शुरू होगी सेल

Instagram एप ने लॉन्च किए नए फीचर्स, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे पहले से ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इन स्मार्टफोन में खास

ZEE5 और Samsung के बीच हुई पार्टनरशिप, सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स को होगा फायदा

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Aarogya Setu contact tracing app launched on JioPhone
News
Aarogya Setu contact tracing app launched on JioPhone
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone

News

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update
OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

News

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update
Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15