comscore Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones to go on sale today: Price, features
Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones to go on sale today: Offers, price in India, features

Oppo recently launched two new earphones in India, which are called Enco W31 and Enco M31. Now, one of them is all set to go on sale in India today. Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones will be availab

  • Published: May 15, 2020 9:28 AM IST
Oppo recently launched two new earphones in India, which are called Enco W31 and Enco M31. Now, one of them is all set to go on sale in India today. Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones will be available for purchase via the Amazon India website. The company will be selling the earphones only in the white color option. The sale of the true wireless earphones will kick off at 12:00AM.

It is important to note that Amazon is only selling the products in green and orange zones across India. As users in the red zone are still not allowed to order, not everyone will be able to order the new Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones. The e-commerce giant is not giving some exciting discount offers. The earphones are listed with Rs 50 cashback offer, which you will get if purchased using Amazon Pay. You can also avail no-cost EMI option on select cards for orders. If you are interested in buying the new pair of wireless earphones, then read on to know more about it.

Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones: Features

The latest Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones come with an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. These wireless earbuds are aimed at buyers who engage in physical activities. The Enco W31 earbuds feature dust and water-resistant design (IP54 rating). Oppo has also added a dual composite made from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethanes) and Graphene diaphragms. It also comes with two modes including bass and balance modes.

The device also features a noise cancellation algorithm. The company has also added two additional ear-tips to provide a comfortable fit. Enco Free can likely offer a battery backup of about 25 hours on one single charge. They even support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and have a very low latency of 94ms. The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones offer anti-wind noise chambers as well as dual microphones with AI noise reduction capabilities. The case of the earphones feature USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 9:28 AM IST

