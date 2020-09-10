comscore Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details | BGR India
Oppo Enco W51 to go on open sale starting today; check price and features

The Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones come with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India.

  • Published: September 10, 2020 11:23 AM IST
Oppo Enco W51

Oppo’s recently launched the Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earbuds. Starting today, the Enco W51 will go up on open sale. The Oppo Enco W51 offers active noise cancellation and is one of the most affordable earbuds to feature ANC. The earbuds also offer wireless charging tech support. One will find both the features on TWS earphones priced at around Rs 10,000. Read on to find out everything about the earphones. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Oppo Enco W51 price in India

The latest Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones come with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. These are being offered in only two color variants, including white and blue. The new wireless earphones are expected to be available soon. Also Read - Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India under Rs 5,000: Price, features

Oppo Enco W51 specifications, features

The newly launched Enco W51 wireless earphones come with 7mm dynamic drivers and have a 25mAh battery in each bud. It features active noise cancellation, which is the company says will reduce noise by up to 35dB. The charging case has a 480mAh battery. Oppo is claiming that the wireless earphones will offer 3.5 hours of battery life with an active noise cancellation feature. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free Review: Impressive entry in the wireless earbuds segment

Users will get 20 hours of listening along with the charging case, as per the brand. The Enco W51 even features a three-microphone system, which is said to improve sound quality and noise reduction on voice calls. The wireless earbuds even support Qi wireless charging tech. This further means that users will be able to charge it by wireless charging mats and pads. The charging case sports a USB Type-C port, and the earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They are IP54 rated, which means that the earphones are dust and water resistance.

  Published Date: September 10, 2020 11:23 AM IST

