Oppo has launched its new pair of wireless earphones in India and it is called Oppo Enco W51. The company unveiled them alongside the new Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro phones. Under Rs 5,000, the Oppo Enco W51 offers active noise cancellation and wireless charging tech support, which is unique in the segment. One will find both the features on TWS earphones priced at around Rs 10,000. Read on to find out everything about the earphones. Also Read - ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first phone to launch with under-display camera

Oppo Enco W51 price in India

The latest Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones come with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. These are being offered in only two color variants, including white and blue. Oppo is yet to announce availability and sale details of the latest audio product. The new wireless earphones are expected to be available soon. Also Read - Oppo F17 series India launch today: Live stream link, expected price and specifications

Oppo Enco W51 specifications, features

The newly launched Enco W51 wireless earphones come with 7mm dynamic drivers and have a 25mAh battery in each bud. It features active noise cancellation, which is the company says will reduce noise by up to 35dB. The charging case has a 480mAh battery. Oppo is claiming that the wireless earphones will offer 3.5 hours of battery life with an active noise cancellation feature. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

Users will get 20 hours of listening along with the charging case, as per the brand. The Enco W51 even features a three-microphone system, which is said to improve sound quality and noise reduction on voice calls. The wireless earbuds even support Qi wireless charging tech. This further means that users will be able to charge it by wireless charging mats and pads. The charging case sports a USB Type-C port, and the earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They are IP54 rated, which means that the earphones are dust and water resistance.