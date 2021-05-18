Oppo extends warranty until June 30, reveals WhatsApp real-time support

After Xiaomi, Poco, and Vivo, it is Oppo who has announced a warranty extension on all its products. The company has confirmed extending warranty on all products, including smartphone and accessories until June 30, 2021. The offer will be applicable on all those products whose warranties would otherwise expire within the lockdown period. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ new leak hint at their chips and more

The move comes in the wake of recent surges in COVID-19 cases as part of the second wave of the pandemic. The company has also announced that all of its service centers will be closed until the lockdown is applicable in various parts of the country, as per Government directives. The warranty extension on available on smartphones and other accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones. Also Read - Best Mother's Day tech-based gifts to consider in 2021: Robot vacuum cleaner, earphones, iPad and more

Oppo extends warranty on its products too

Do note that the warranty coverage extension is only applicable on those products whose usual warranty was supposed to end during the lockdown period. The extension is only present for just a month. Also Read - Oppo A54 5G model now official: Launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC, quad rear cameras

To help needy customers with the service status, Oppo has rolled out a real-time operation checking system on WhatsApp. “The customers can check the status of the operations real-time via WhatsApp on +91-9871502777 for overall effectiveness,” says Oppo in its official release. Oppo also says that its human chat support service on WhatsApp will continue to provide service 24×7.

“In addition to this, the aftersales customer service support of Oppo India is providing all its users the best remote support in this difficult time through a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie’ that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5 percent of their queries,” says Oppo.

The company also says that users can connect with Oppo online teams for any further queries or basic troubleshooting and software-related issues via Facebook and Twitter.

Oppo also reiterates that it has extended support to the government by donating 300 Oppo Band Style trackers to the Cyberabad police workforce recently. The company also reported donating has 1000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines to the Red Cross Society and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

With this, Oppo joins Xiaomi, Vivo, and Poco as a group of smartphone brands that have extended warranty coverage to help their customers. Xiaomi India recently announced warranty extension on eligible Redmi and Mi smartphones for a period of two months. Poco and Vivo also followed the same a while back.