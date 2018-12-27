comscore
Oppo F10 Pro leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, four rear cameras

Oppo's next smartphone could feature a total of six lenses - four on the back and two up front.

  Published: December 27, 2018 1:45 PM IST
Image Credit: Trending Leaks

Oppo launched its F9 Pro smartphone back in August this year. Now that the F9 Pro has been available for quite some time, it seems that its successor is already being worked upon by the Chinese technology company. And if the latest piece of news is anything to go by, it seems that successor will be a heck of a smartphone.

A render of the alleged Oppo F10 Pro (assuming that’s what the name is) has been shared by Trending Leaks, providing us an early look at what the smartphone could look like. The standout feature visible in the render is a massive bezel-less display up front, which features rounded corners and seems to curve on both sides.

The display is also shown with a pill-shaped cutout on the top right corner, under which the dual-lens front-facing camera setup is placed, thus eliminating the need for a notch. It seems that the F10 Pro will follow the lead of recently-launched smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4, which have ‘punch hole’ displays for the front-facing lens(es).

The leak further reveals that the Oppo F10 Pro will have a 6.5-inch display with a built-in fingerprint sensor. It’s also expected to be powered by the recently-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. For imaging, the F10 Pro will reportedly have a quad-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 48-megapixel sensor, a 21-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The dual-lens front-facing camera system is likely to have a 25-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with Oppo’s Super VOOC fast-charging support.

  Published Date: December 27, 2018 1:45 PM IST

