Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India via Amazon India: Price, specifications and features

Oppo officially launched the F11 Pro smartphone in India earlier and though there have been no official word, the company has now started selling a higher variant in India. The smartphone has been made available via Amazon India and sports a higher storage capacity of 128GB. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition which was also launched launched last month came with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 25,990, which Rs 1,000 more than the Oppo F11 Pro with half the storage, which is priced at Rs 24,990 and comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition comes with a different paint job with blue finish on the back and Avengers logo. The power button on that edition also has a red color accent to mimic the logo. In terms of specifications, it is not much different from the standard model, but offers double the storage and updated design.

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition: Specifications and Features

The Oppo F11 Pro does not have different specs under the hood. The biggest change being that it offers 128GB storage as opposed to 64GB storage seen on standard variant but the memory stays same at 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and has no notch or hole punch design at the front. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

For photography, Oppo has equipped the F11 Pro with dual rear camera setup comprising of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture to capture depth. For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera that supports 1080p video recording. It supports WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.