Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Oppo F11 Pro, the new mid-range smartphone with elevating selfie camera setup, is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be launched at an event in Mumbai that is scheduled to start at 6PM IST. The F11 Pro comes just a month after the launch of Oppo K1, which is now officially the cheapest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo F11 Pro, which has leaked multiple times in the past, is expected to become the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera system.

Oppo F11 Pro India Launch: How to watch the livestream

Oppo is expected to open the doors for the launch of F11 Pro in Mumbai at around 5.30PM IST today but the launch event is not expected to begin until 7PM IST. As one would expect, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering livestream for the event via its YouTube channel (link below). Apart from YouTube, Oppo fans will also be able to get updates about the event and the product via its Facebook and Twitter accounts. Also stay tuned to BGR India for live updates and all the latest developments from Oppo’s big launch today.

Oppo F11 Pro India Launch: Expected Specifications and Price

Oppo F11 Pro, as the name implies, will be the successor to Oppo F9 Pro, which was launched last year. While last year’s model featured a notched display, the Oppo F11 Pro is expected to offer a truly bezel-less design by adopting a pop-up camera mechanism to hide the selfie camera. With the F11 Pro, Oppo is also likely to tweak the design by opting for a gradient finish and fusing the middle frame with the back panel like the Realme 3.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro leaks so far have indicated a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and option for either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Oppo is also likely to offer expandable storage support via hybrid SIM card slot. For imaging, a leaked specification sheet suggested that there will be dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

There could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that pops up whenever users try to take a selfie and it needs to be noted that this won’t be the highest resolution selfie camera on a Oppo smartphone. It could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support SuperVOOC 3.0 for fast charging. The leaks claim that Oppo F11 Pro will come in two different colors of gradient black and aurora green similar to that of Oppo R17 Pro. It is tipped to become available at a retail price of Rs 25,990, which will make it cheaper than Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian smartphone market.