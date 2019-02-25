comscore
Oppo F11 Pro full specifications leaked online, to house MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Similar to Vivo V15 Pro, the smartphone could flaunt a notch-less display with slim bezels.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 9:21 AM IST
Image credit: Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro is reportedly set to make its debut on March 5 at an event in Mumbai. The handset is the sequel to the Oppo F9 Pro, which was launched back in 2018. A lot of rumors and leaks has already been surrounding the upcoming Oppo F11 Pro and now, full specifications of the device have surfaced on the web. Similar to Vivo V15 Pro, the smartphone could flaunt a notch-less display with slim bezels. Unlike the V15 Pro, the Oppo F11 Pro would offer an LTPS LCD panel of 6.5-inches.

The Vivo V15 Pro features an OLED panel. The display of the upcoming Oppo smartphone would operate at full HD+ resolution, Mysmartprice reports. The device will offer 90.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Oppo F11 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70, which is the same chipset that will power the forthcoming Realme 3. The chipset will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, as per the report. Apart from the front design, the Oppo smartphone would also offer a pop-up selfie camera, identical to the Vivo V15 Pro.

As per the leaked information, the device will offer two cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual rear camera setup could include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There could a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The report cited that Oppo could equip the handset with ‘Ultra Night’ mode for better low-light photography sessions, along with AI Ultra-Clear Engine.

The OPPO F11 Pro is expected to ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The company could stuff in a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC fast charging 3.0 support. On the connectivity front, the handset will offer dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and rear-facing fingerprint reader. It is said to come in Aurora Green and Thunder Black color options. The pricing and availability details are still under wraps, but reports suggest that the F11 Pro could be priced around Rs 25,000. The Vivo V15 Pro cost Rs 28,990 (approximately Rs 28,972).

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 16MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 9:21 AM IST

