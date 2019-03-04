Oppo F11 Pro images leaked along with retail box ahead of March 5 launch

Alleged real-world images of the Oppo F11 Pro along with the retail box have leaked online. Oppo F11 Pro is the next device that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch in the Indian market. Oppo has already revealed some information about the device on its official website including the dual-camera setup on the back, and the pop-up selfie camera towards the middle on the top side.

The leaked image was initially posted on SlashLeaks and later reported by GizmoChina. It is worth noting that SlashLeaks has taken down the image at the time of filing this story. Taking a closer look at the leaked images, we can confirm the dual camera set up along with the fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The front of the device also confirms the absence of a notch or any punch-hole camera. Oppo F11 Pro is likely to come with a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies that will be hidden in the motorized pop-up camera.

The company also confirmed that the primary camera sensor on the back will come with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture. As previously reported, the device also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device instead of an in-display fingerprint scanning solution. Previous reports also indicate that the device comes with a 6.5-inch display on the front with a 90.9 screen-to-body ratio. The device is also likely to come with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology.

In addition to this, the device will also comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As previously reported, the device is likely to come with MediaTek Helio P70 SoC out-of-the-box. The device will be revealed to the world on March 5, 2019, at a launch event in New Delhi.