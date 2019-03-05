comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates: With 5G, Oppo plans to move to IoT space
News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates: With 5G, Oppo plans to move to IoT space

News

The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to be the cheapest smartphone with pop-up selfie camera. Follow our live updates to know more about the smartphone it launches.

  • Updated: March 5, 2019 7:20 PM IST
Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo is all set to introduce a new smartphone in India, the F11 Pro. In yet another attempt to kill the notch, Oppo has fitted an elevating selfie camera on the smartphone, which is one of its highlights.  Based on the teasers, we also know that the smartphone will come with dual rear cameras, and a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back.

The F11 Pro is expected to be the cheapest smartphone with pop-up camera, and it is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000. It will be sold online via Amazon India. The Oppo F11 Pro launch is set to take place in Mumbai today at 7:00PM, and the company will also be live streaming the event. In case you are unable to watch the event, you can follow our live blog below to know more about the specifications, price, sale date and other offers.

 

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:22 pm

The smartphone will be offered in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:20 pm

Design, technology and photography are three key highlights of the Oppo F11 Pro.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:19 pm

Oppo is moving beyond being selfie expert.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:18 pm

Jithin Abraham now takes the stage to take us through the F11 Pro.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:15 pm

The F11 Pro lets you capture portrait photos even in low-light.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:14 pm

Now, time to talk about today’s highlight – Oppo F11 Pro.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:13 pm

With 5G Oppo plans to move to IoT space.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:13 pm

Recent CRM report hints that Oppo is likely to lead 5G technology.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:11 pm

Oppo is committed towards 5G technology.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:09 pm

The company also recently announced smartphone camera with 10X Zoom at MWC 2019

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:07 pm

The company recently opened its factory in Noida, and a research center in Hyderabad.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:07 pm

Oppo has its presence in over 40 countries.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:06 pm

Oppo sees over 71 percent growth in Q1 2018

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:05 pm

Will Yang, CMO of Oppo South Asia on stage to talk about the smartphone.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20197:03 pm

Well, the event begins.

Ritesh Bendre March 5, 20196:49 pm

What are your expectations about the Oppo F11 Pro?

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 6:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2019 7:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates
News
Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates
Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

News

Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

News

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

News

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296

News

Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates

Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates

News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates
How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

News

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch
OnePlus ‘March Madness’ campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more

News

OnePlus ‘March Madness’ campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more
Amazon's FAB Phone Fest: A look at the best deals

Deals

Amazon's FAB Phone Fest: A look at the best deals
Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 सीरीज खरीदने पर जियो दे रहा है डबल डाटा और 2400 रुपये का इंस्टेंट कैशबैक

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर ने 8इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च किया Tab 5, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: 10 हजार रुपये में कौन है बेहतर

Lava Z40 एंड्रॉइड गो स्मार्टफोन भारत में 3,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates
News
Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates
Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

News

Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms
How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

News

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch
Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

News

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices