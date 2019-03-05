Oppo F11 Pro India launch LIVE updates: With 5G, Oppo plans to move to IoT space

Oppo is all set to introduce a new smartphone in India, the F11 Pro. In yet another attempt to kill the notch, Oppo has fitted an elevating selfie camera on the smartphone, which is one of its highlights. Based on the teasers, we also know that the smartphone will come with dual rear cameras, and a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back.

The F11 Pro is expected to be the cheapest smartphone with pop-up camera, and it is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000. It will be sold online via Amazon India. The Oppo F11 Pro launch is set to take place in Mumbai today at 7:00PM, and the company will also be live streaming the event. In case you are unable to watch the event, you can follow our live blog below to know more about the specifications, price, sale date and other offers.