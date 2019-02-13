comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F11 Pro India launch soon; to feature 48-megapixel camera and Super night mode
News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch soon; to feature 48-megapixel camera and Super night mode

News

The Oppo F11 Pro will support Super Night mode feature for better low light photography sessions.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 1:51 PM IST
Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo has confirmed that it will launch a new camera-centric smartphone for shutterbugs. The company will take the wraps off the Oppo F11 Pro in India soon with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset will support Super Night mode feature for better low light photography sessions. The company claims that the AI Ultra-Clear Engine aids the Super Night mode, which recognizes scenes and helps in optimization for image-stabilization during the long exposure, low-light performance and skin brightening.

Besides, the Oppo F11 Pro was recently spotted on Weibo, showing the front and back of the device. The leaked image suggested that the Chinese company could incorporate two cameras at the back. Oppo could ditch the rear fingerprint sensor, as per the leaked image. This further means that the handset would offer an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the front, the image indicated that it would sport an all-screen design with very slim bezels.

Vivo Carnival kicks off: Deals on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro and more

Also Read

Vivo Carnival kicks off: Deals on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro and more

This further means that the upcoming Oppo smartphone would pack a Vivo NEX-like periscope front shooter for capturing selfies. The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to come in a gradient purple theme with a blue mixture among other color options. Previous reports suggested that the Oppo F11 Pro would offer a pill-shaped cutout for dual-lens selfie camera setup in a bid to eliminate the notch. The upcoming device could offer the same design as on the Samsung Galaxy A8s and Honor View20 with a fancy punch-hole display.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

As for the specifications of the Oppo F11 Pro, the handset is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P80 chipset under the hood. This would probably be the first smartphone to sport the latest flagship MediaTek chip. The chip will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While we already know that Oppo will include a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, the front setup is said to get a 32-megapixel camera sensor. Oppo could stuff in a large 4,500mAh battery with VOOC fast-charging support.

You Might be Interested

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

44990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A8s
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Triple Cameras - 24MP + 10MP + 5MP
Honor View20

Honor View20

37999

Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core
48MP + TOF sensor
  • Published Date: February 13, 2019 1:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

News

Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon
OPPO F11 Pro: A culmination of years of consumer driven technological innovations

OPPO F11 Pro: A culmination of years of consumer driven technological innovations
Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India
Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Top deals
Indian smartphone market expands 14.5 percent in 2018: IDC

News

Indian smartphone market expands 14.5 percent in 2018: IDC

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too