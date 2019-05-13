comscore
Oppo F11 Pro is now available in new Waterfall Gray color

To recap, the other two color variants for the Oppo F11 Pro include the Thunder Black and the Aurora Green. The company also revealed its special edition Avengers Edition smartphone a couple of weeks back in partnership with Marvel.

  Updated: May 13, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just launched a new variant of its Oppo F11 Pro. According to the announcement, this new variant comes with a new color called the “Waterfall Gray”. Taking a look at the announcement poster and renders of the device, it is a gradient finish on the back of the smartphone. According to the report, the Waterfall Gray joins two existing colors and a third unique look that is available for the Oppo F11 Pro in the market. Oppo is launching this new color variant in a number of markets including Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

According to a report by GSMArena, this new color variant is already on sale on the official Oppo website along with other retailers including Shop and Lazada in Malaysia. Interested buyers in Thailand will have to wait for a few days as the new color is available on pre-order starting this week. It is unclear when Oppo is planning to launch the new color in the Philippines but it is possible that the company may launch it on its 5th anniversary in the country. To recap, the other two color variants include the Thunder Black and the Aurora Green. The company also revealed its special edition Avengers Edition smartphone a couple of weeks back in partnership with Marvel.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The launch of this new color comes just days after Oppo launched a 128GB internal storage option of the device in the market. As previously reported, the Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution (2340×1080 pixels) without any notch or hole punch design. The device is powering by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB RAM.

In the camera department, Oppo has equipped the smartphone with dual rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth mapping. For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro sports a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera. Talking about other features, the Oppo F11 Pro supports WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

  Published Date: May 13, 2019 12:37 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 13, 2019 1:28 PM IST

