Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22

The Oppo F11 Pro boasts a 48-megapixel rear camera with superior low-light shooting capabilities.

  • Updated: February 14, 2019 10:40 AM IST
The Oppo F11 Pro, which will be a premium mid-range offering in India, was recently teased to be launching soon. As per the latest official posters, it is now also known that the handset will feature a 48-megapixel rear camera. However, the design of the handset is not completely known, Thanks to a leaked photo though, we can at least now have a glimpse of the full rear side of the unreleased smartphone.

A previous leak also partially showed similar design traits and this new leak reaffirms the same. On the other hand, the Oppo R19, which will be launched in China is also expected to be a doppelganger of the Oppo F11 Pro. Taking a look at the images, we can see there are two models of the handset with a rear fingerprint reader. If true, this is surprising since even Oppo’s low-end mid-rangers like the Oppo K1 now come with on-screen fingerprint readers.

There’s a dual rear camera on the handset, and the layout is exactly as the previously leaked renders hinted at.The front is expected to be all screen with a pop-up camera that has a 32-megapixel resolution like the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro.

There are two colors shown in the photos, and both appear to be a shade of Blue. As far as other vital specs are concerned, current information hints at a powerful MediaTek chipset powering the device backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

Other leaks also claim that pre-orders for the Oppo F11 Pro will kick off on February 22. The device is also likely to be competitively priced around the Rs 25,000 mark. Since launches are usually scheduled close to the pre-orders, we can expect the Oppo F11 Pro launch to be around the corner. The coming weeks are sure to be a phone fest with Samsung gearing up for a release of the Galaxy S10 series and MWC 2019 kicking off a few days after that.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 10:39 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2019 10:40 AM IST

