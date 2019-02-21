comscore
News

Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras

The video shows the smartphone from the front to the back.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 4:08 PM IST
Image Credit: SlashLeaks / YouTube

After the newest release of the Oppo K1, the Chinese smartphone company seems ready to bring a new F-series smartphone to India next. The previous F-series smartphone that we saw was the F9 Pro smartphone back in August last year and very recently we have seen the first press image of the alleged Oppo F11 Pro which leaked online, courtesy of 91Mobiles. It’s been claimed that Oppo will launch the F11 and F11 Pro into the Indian market in the first week of March. However, the same is expected to launch in China with a different name, possibly Oppo R19.

And now a new video leak has been posted by SlashLeaks which apparently shows the Oppo F11 Pro in all its glory. The video shows the smartphone being shown from front to the back and it happens to confirm the design components we have encountered up until now. It can be seen boasting a full-screen design without any trace of front-selfie camera, which might also turn out to be a pop-up camera like the anticipated Vivo V15 Pro. In terms of design, the bottom chin on the front is almost negligible too.

At the back, the alleged Oppo F11 Pro can been seen featuring a dual-camera system embedded in the strip at the bottom. Interestingly, this looks identical to the camera strip expected on the V15 Pro. The only difference though is the alignment in design. Also, the F11 Pro can be seen sporting a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor right below the camera module. Here’s a look at the leaked video of the hands on video of the Oppo F11 Pro.

Earlier it was anticipated that the Oppo F11 Pro display will house a pill-shaped cutout on the top-right corner for dual-lens front-facing camera setup. This design will eliminate the need for a notch. It seems that the F11 Pro will follow the lead of recently-launched smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A8s and Honor View20, which have ‘punch hole’ displays for the front-facing lens.

Oppo F11 Pro rumored specifications, features

The Oppo F11 Pro may have a 6.5-inch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It’s also expected to be powered by the recently-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. For imaging, the F11 Pro could reportedly have a triple-lens rear camera setup. The dual-lens front-facing camera system is likely to have a 25-megapixel sensor, and a 12-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with Oppo’s Super VOOC fast-charging support.

  Published Date: February 21, 2019 4:08 PM IST

