Oppo F11 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 5 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has revealed that it is planning to launch its latest smartphone, the Oppo F11 Pro, in India on March 5. The company has also revealed the design of the smartphone along with some highlights via a landing page on its official website.

According to the landing page, the company is heavily focusing on the photography capabilities of the device. Talking about the camera specifications, the device will come with a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. The front will sport a pop-up motorized selfie camera which we have already seen with the likes of Vivo NEX and the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

The company has also added VOOC 3.0 Superfast Charging technology in the smartphone. According to the claims on the website, this is faster than the previous generation allowing users to get the same charge “20 minutes” faster than before. Looking at the back of the device, we can see a “3D Gradient Casing” with a glass finish, something that more and more smartphones are opting for these days.

The back also shows a fingerprint scanner along with volume buttons on the left side of the device and the power button on the right. The front of the device will come with no notches and a slightly thick chin at the bottom of the display given an almost bezel-less experience. This comes just a day after a live video of the device leaked on the internet confirming the design. As previously reported, the device is likely to come with a 6.5-inch display with Snapdragon 855, up to 8GB RAM, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, and 4,500mAh battery.

This launch will come weeks after its rivals from China are done with their device launches in the country. Vivo launched the V15 Pro on February 20, while Xiaomi is planning to launch its latest Redmi Note 7 on February 28. In addition to Chinese smartphone makers, Samsung is also planning to launch its Galaxy M30 on February 28 with rumors about the launch of Galaxy A lineup on February 27.