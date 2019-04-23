Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition to launch in India on April 26, will be sold via Amazo

Oppo India has confirmed that F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant will launch via Amazon India, along with the release of Avengers Endgame on April 26. The smartphone is not much different from the standard model, but offers double the storage and updated design. The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition comes with a different paint job with blue finish on the back with Avengers logo laid on top of it. The power button also has a red color accent to mimic the logo.

The Oppo F11 Pro is among the cheapest smartphones with a pop-up selfie camera in the market right now. The smartphone was launched last month, and Oppo Malaysia recently confirmed the limited edition Marvel’s Avengers variant launch for April 24 in their country. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be first launched on April 24 in Malaysia at 9:00AM local time. In India, the standard Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 and comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors.

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition: Specifications and Features

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition does not see much changes under the hood. The biggest change is that it offers 128GB storage as opposed to 64GB storage seen on standard variant but the memory stays same at 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080pixels, and has no notch or hole punch design at the front. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

For photography, Oppo has equipped the F11 Pro with dual rear camera setup comprising of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture to capture depth. For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera that supports 1080p video recording. It supports WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.