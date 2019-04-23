comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition to launch in India on April 26, will be sold via Amazo
News

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition to launch in India on April 26, will be sold via Amazo

News

The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition comes with a different paint job with blue finish on the back with Avengers logo laid on top of it. The power button also has a red color accent to mimic the logo.

  • Published: April 23, 2019 6:32 PM IST
oppo-f11-pro-marvel-avengers-limited-edition

Oppo India has confirmed that F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant will launch via Amazon India, along with the release of Avengers Endgame on April 26. The smartphone is not much different from the standard model, but offers double the storage and updated design. The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition comes with a different paint job with blue finish on the back with Avengers logo laid on top of it. The power button also has a red color accent to mimic the logo.

The Oppo F11 Pro is among the cheapest smartphones with a pop-up selfie camera in the market right now. The smartphone was launched last month, and Oppo Malaysia recently confirmed the limited edition Marvel’s Avengers variant launch for April 24 in their country. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be first launched on April 24 in Malaysia at 9:00AM local time. In India, the standard Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 and comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors.

Oppo F11 Pro Review: A unique pop-up selfie camera experience

Also Read

Oppo F11 Pro Review: A unique pop-up selfie camera experience

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition: Specifications and Features

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition does not see much changes under the hood. The biggest change is that it offers 128GB storage as opposed to 64GB storage seen on standard variant but the memory stays same at 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080pixels, and has no notch or hole punch design at the front. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

For photography, Oppo has equipped the F11 Pro with dual rear camera setup comprising of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture to capture depth. For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera that supports 1080p video recording. It supports WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 6:32 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date revealed
News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Display working on two 'dual fold' screens

News

Samsung Display working on two 'dual fold' screens

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India launch on April 26

News

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India launch on April 26

Xiaomi smart TVs launched in China

News

Xiaomi smart TVs launched in China

Most Popular

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date revealed

Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Display working on two 'dual fold' screens

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India launch on April 26

Intel 9th generation Core mobile processors is official

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India launch on April 26

News

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India launch on April 26
Xolo ZX launched in India

News

Xolo ZX launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM
Oppo A5s launched in India

News

Oppo A5s launched in India
Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

News

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 Pro Launched : लॉन्च हुआ 4 कैमरे वाला Lenovo Z6 Pro फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: 7 हजार रुपये में स्मार्टफोन के बैक पर मिल रहे हैं 3 कैमरे

Smartphone Under Rs 15,000 : 15 हजार रुपये की रेंज में ये स्मार्टफोन हैं बेहतर ऑप्शन

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: जानें कौन है दमदार

यूजर्स को मन पसंद चैनल नहीं दिखाने वाले DTH ऑपरेटर्स पर कार्रवाई करेगा TRAI

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date revealed
News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Display working on two 'dual fold' screens

News

Samsung Display working on two 'dual fold' screens
Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India launch on April 26

News

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India launch on April 26
Intel 9th generation Core mobile processors is official

News

Intel 9th generation Core mobile processors is official