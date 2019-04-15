Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition with 128GB storage launching on April 24

Oppo F11 Pro is among the cheapest smartphones with a pop-up selfie camera in the market right now. The smartphone, which was launched last month, is set to get a new limited edition variant in select market. With the latest franchise of Marvel’s Avengers hitting theaters on April 24, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. Oppo is announcing the smartphone in partnership with Marvel and is the second device after OnePlus had partnered with Marvel for OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition during the release of Infinity War.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is being launched on April 24 in Malaysia, and the company’s local division tweeted the device which will be revealed at 9:00AM local time (or 6:30AM IST). One of the main differences between the standard variant and the Avengers Limited Edition is storage and design. The Avengers Limited Edition, as the name implies, comes with a different paint job that seems to use blue finish on the back with Avengers logo laid on top of it. The power button also has a red color accent to mimic the logo.

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition: Specifications and Features

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition does not see much changes under the hood. The biggest change being that it offers 128GB storage as opposed to 64GB storage seen on standard variant but the memory stays same at 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and has no notch or hole punch design at the front. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

For photography, Oppo has equipped the F11 Pro with dual rear camera setup comprising of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture to capture depth. For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera that supports 1080p video recording. It supports WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 in India and comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors. It is not clear whether the Avengers Limited Edition will be launched in the country.