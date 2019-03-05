Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more

Ahead of the official release of Oppo F11 Pro today, the company has listed the smartphone on its official website. The Oppo F11 Pro micro-site is live with key specifications revealing 48-megapixel camera, 6GB+64GB combination, and two color options. The smartphone is listed to come in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colors. Yesterday, the handset was leaked in a hands-on video revealing the two colors as well.

The official website also notes that Oppo F11 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display without any notch. The front camera will come in a form of pop-up selfie shooter, which is listed as 16-megapixel AI camera. There will be a 48-megapixel camera at the back. Also, the handset is listed to come with VOOC 3.0 charging support which is claimed to fuel up the device in 20 minutes less time than VOOC 1.0.

Oppo will be selling the F11 Pro on Amazon India website. The landing page with ‘notify me’ option is also live on Amazon. While the official availability date and price has not been revealed, a report claims March 16 availability along with alleged pricing of Rs 25,999. The pre-orders is said to begin right after the official launch today i.e March 5.

The Oppo F11 Pro with codename CPH1969 was recently spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the upcoming device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. On the software side of things, it will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The device was seen scoring 1,571 in single-core tests, and 5,844 multi-core tests.