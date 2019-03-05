comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more
News

Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro is listed to come in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option only.

  • Published: March 5, 2019 10:30 AM IST
oppo-f11-pro-official-website

Ahead of the official release of Oppo F11 Pro today, the company has listed the smartphone on its official website. The Oppo F11 Pro micro-site is live with key specifications revealing 48-megapixel camera, 6GB+64GB combination, and two color options. The smartphone is listed to come in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colors. Yesterday, the handset was leaked in a hands-on video revealing the two colors as well.

The official website also notes that Oppo F11 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display without any notch. The front camera will come in a form of pop-up selfie shooter, which is listed as 16-megapixel AI camera. There will be a 48-megapixel camera at the back. Also, the handset is listed to come with VOOC 3.0 charging support which is claimed to fuel up the device in 20 minutes less time than VOOC 1.0.

Oppo will be selling the F11 Pro on Amazon India website. The landing page with ‘notify me’ option is also live on Amazon. While the official availability date and price has not been revealed, a report claims March 16 availability along with alleged pricing of Rs 25,999. The pre-orders is said to begin right after the official launch today i.e March 5.

Watch Video : Oppo Find X First Look

The Oppo F11 Pro with codename CPH1969 was recently spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the upcoming device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. On the software side of things, it will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The device was seen scoring 1,571 in single-core tests, and 5,844 multi-core tests.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 10:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today

Editor's Pick

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model
News
Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report

News

HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate

Lego reveals its own foldable product to take on the Samsung Galaxy Fold

News

Lego reveals its own foldable product to take on the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report

Most Indian users unaware how to report abuse: Twitter

Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official website goes live; reveals two colors, pop-up selfie camera and more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today
How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

News

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch
Realme 3 Review

Review

Realme 3 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 20 के रेंडर के साथ स्पेसिफिकेशंस भी हुई लीक, बैक में होंगे तीन कैमरा सेंसर

अगले महीने लॉन्च होगा Realme 3 Pro, ये हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi 7 को मिला TENAA सर्टिफिकेशन, स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं शाओमी के Redmi Note 5 Pro और Redmi Y2

Samsung Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know
News
Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know
Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

News

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report

News

HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report
Most Indian users unaware how to report abuse: Twitter

News

Most Indian users unaware how to report abuse: Twitter
Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate