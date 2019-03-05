Oppo F11 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F11 Pro, the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, is now official in India. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Oppo K1 last month, and has now announced the F11 Pro in the country. The Oppo F11 Pro arrives as the successor to Oppo F9 Pro, and the company says the device shows its progress from a wide notch design to dewdrop notch and now to a full screen display design. Smartphone makers raced to launch devices with notched displays after the launch of iPhone X in 2017, but in the past six months, every smartphone maker is looking for ways to get rid of the notch.

Oppo F11 Pro: Price in India and Availability

Oppo has priced the F11 Pro at Rs 24,990, and the smartphone will be available only in one storage variant. The Oppo F11 Pro will be available online via Amazon India, and will go on first sale on March 15. The smartphone will be available in thunder black and aurora green finish, both offering a gradient back that reflect two or three different colors. The F11 Pro is now available for preorder and those who prebook the smartphone can avail 5 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card. There is also extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange, full accidental damage protection and no cost EMI up to 12 months to those prebooking the smartphone. Alongside the Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo also launched the F11 at Rs 19,990 in India. It drops the elevating camera in favor of a 16-megapixel front camera and a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch. There is 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 4,020mAh battery and option for purple or green color.

Oppo F11 Pro Key Features and Specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro stands out from a crowded smartphone market for its design and the pop-up selfie camera. With the F11 Pro, Oppo has gotten rid of the notch altogether, and consumers now get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display without any hindrance in viewing experience. The smartphone is built using a unibody construction where the middle frame is fused with the back panel. The back of the device uses a polycarbonate material with glass finish and is offered in gradient finish of black or aurora green.

In terms of hardware, the Oppo F11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The company says it will offer only one storage variant initially, but there could be more variants based on consumer demand for the product. The F11 Pro also features dual rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. The primary camera used here is the Sony IMX586 sensor, which is same as the one used on Honor View20 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Oppo says the 5-megapixel secondary sensor serves the purpose of capturing depth and aids with 2x zoom. With the dual rear camera setup, Oppo has also added a new night mode, which uses multi-frame exposure to capture more details. For selfie, there is a 16-megapixel sensor, which elevates from an enclosure at the top of the device.

The Oppo F11 Pro runs Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will compete with the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro, which has a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.