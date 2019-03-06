Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones

Oppo has launched the F11 Pro smartphone as the successor to F9 Pro in India. With the F11 Pro, Oppo is making pop-up camera design available in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. While the new smartphone brings major changes in areas such as design and camera, it stands out mainly for its elevating selfie camera setup. However, Oppo is not the only smartphone maker to offer such a design in this price segment. Vivo launched the V15 Pro with a pop up camera last week, and in terms of specifications alone it seems to pack more punch than Oppo’s offering. So, without further ado, let’s see how the two devices compare in terms of price and features.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Design and Display

The Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro are not much different in terms of design but they differ in terms of display. The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution while the Oppo F11 Pro comes with a larger 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Both the phones are distinct since they feature only the display at the front without any notch or cutout. While they are getting rid of notch and adopting full screen design, there is still a tiny chin at the bottom.

Apart from display, both the devices also come with improvement to overall design and now feature gradient finish. The Oppo F11 Pro has a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup which is placed at the center and comes in thunder black or aurora green finish. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, has a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup on the left hand side and it comes in blue and red color. Both the devices feature unibody construction and include an enclosure at the top to hide the selfie camera.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Specifications

This is an area where Oppo F11 Pro seems to be at disadvantage to the Vivo V15 Pro. The Oppo F11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which is an octa-core SoC fabricated using 12nm process. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and supports expandable storage via hybrid SIM card slot. The Vivo V5 Pro is better in every possible way with a Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC fabricated using Samsung’s 11nm process. In theory, the Snapdragon 675 should be more efficient than MediaTek Helio P70.

Both the devices run Android 9 Pie with their own custom user interfaces on top. The Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 while the Oppo F11 Pro runs Color OS 6, making it among the first Oppo device to feature the new operating system. The Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera system with a pop-up selfie camera while Oppo F11 Pro has a dual rear camera with a pop-up selfie camera. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Vivo V15 Pro while Oppo sticks with old rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Oppo has put a big 4,000mAh battery while the Vivo V15 Pro is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Cameras

The Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro are notable devices for their design and imaging experience. Both the Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro come equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera on their back. These sensors capture more details and use software and hardware algorithm to fuse four pixels into one for a 48-megapixel equivalent image. This is particularly useful in situations like landscape or when you wish to take a photo and then zoom in to see finite details.

Apart from that main 48-megapixel camera, both Oppo and Vivo feature a secondary 5-megapixel shooter that helps with capturing depth information. Vivo holds an edge in camera with a third 8-megapixel sensor that helps with capturing ultra wide-angle shots. Vivo also comes with a high resolution selfie camera. There is a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera while Oppo F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. They both support beautification mode and come with other selfie-centric features.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Pricing

Oppo F11 Pro is the cheapest smartphone with an elevating camera setup. If you are a geek or a sci-fi fan then you would hard pressed to buy either the Oppo F11 Pro or the Vivo V15 Pro. Oppo has priced the F11 Pro at Rs 24,990 while the Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 28,990. For the additional Rs 4,000, Vivo offers an AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The performance shouldn’t be very much different but the choice boils down to your preference for additional features on Vivo’s offering.

Features Oppo F11 Pro Vivo V15 Pro Display 6.5-inch LCD

Full HD+ 6.39-inch AMOLED

Full HD+ Processor MediaTek Helio P70

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

octa-core RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 64GB

(expandable) 128GB

(expandable) Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel Front Camera 16-megapixel 32-megapixel Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Price Rs 24,990 Rs 28,990