Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications

Oppo F11 Pro recently made its debut at an event in Mumbai and now, the device is available for purchase in India starting today. The company also launched Oppo F11 alongside the ‘Pro’ version. The smartphone offers a motorized camera mechanism and a massive 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The Oppo F11 Pro flaunts 3D gradient back featuring nano printing.

Oppo F11 Pro price and availability

The Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 in India for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Those considering to purchase the handset can directly head to Flipkart and Amazon India’s online website. It will also be available for purchase via Paytm, Snapdeal, Reliance Digital, Croma and across all Oppo stores. The smartphone is available in two color options, including Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

If you want to exchange your old smartphone, then you can get the new Oppo F11 Pro with an exchange value of up to Rs 14,460 on Amazon India and up to Rs 19,450 on Flipkart. As for the launch offers, one can get Rs 1,000 off for flights and free subscription worth Rs 169 for three months on Hungama. Moreover, you can also avail up to Rs 3,400 cashback voucher, if you are a Paytm user. Reliance Jio users can get up to 3.2TB data and benefits up to Rs 4,900. Additionally, there is also a 5 percent cashback offer on EMI transactions using HDFC bank cards.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a large 6.5-inch FHD LTPS LCD display along with a 90.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio and 19.9:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz. The chipset is accompanied by ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

There is also an option to expand storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. The smartphone comes preloaded with Android 9.0 Pie with Color OS 6 on top. It also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock for security. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The dual-SIM device features two cameras at the back, comprising of a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The setup is accompanied by a LED Flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. Connectivity options include 3.5 mm audio jack, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS+GLONASS, and micro USB support.