Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch

It is no secret that Oppo is planning a launch event on March 5 in India where it will be launching the F11 Pro. If all the leaks and teasers are to be believed, the highlight of the upcoming device is the pop-up selfie camera. Now, however, the device has been spotted on Geekbench, which all but confirms its key specifications and features.

The Oppo F11 Pro with codename CPH1969 has been listed on Geekbench. Spotted by DroidShout, the listing confirms a few key specs including the processor, RAM, software version, and color options. As per the listing, the upcoming device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. On the software side of things, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box. The device is seen scoring 1,571 in single-core tests, and 5,844 multi-core tests. These numbers are pretty much in line with what you expect from a mid-range device.

Oppo F11 Pro rumored specifications, features

Just yesterday, a huge leak revealed pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming Oppo F11 Pro. In line with the Geekbench listing, the leak reiterated that the F11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Other rumored features include a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned, the highlight of the device will be 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The photographic chops at the back too are expected to be impressive. Rumors hint at a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The device is expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Connectivity options set to be included are dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. For security, there’s likely to be a fingerprint reader at the back.

Oppo F11 Pro rumored pricing

As per leaks, the Oppo F11 Pro could be priced around the Rs 25,000 mark. Buyers will get the option to choose from Aurora Green and Thunder Black color options.