Oppo F11 Pro starts receiving January 2020 security patch

Oppo is rolling out a new update for its Oppo F11 Pro device. The update brings in the latest January 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements. The Oppo F11 Pro update carries the software version CPH1969EX_11A.41.

The update is still based on the Android 9 Pie build based on ColorOS 6 UI and does not bring any new features. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements, PiunikaWeb reports.

According to the Google Android Bulletin website, the new January 2020 Android security patch includes a fix for a severe vulnerability that could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have lead to remote information exposure of the device.

Apart from the new security patch, the update also brings fixes for some known bugs and improved system stability on the device. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, users can manually check the update by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features

Oppo unveiled the F11 Pro smartphone in March, last year. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back. It houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel Motorized pop-up selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other features include a 6.53-inch LTPS IPS display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a 12nm Mediatek Helio P70 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. There is also a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Connectivity options for the device include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

