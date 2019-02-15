Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

Oppo is all set to bring its first pop-up selfie camera smartphone in India. Dubbed Oppo F11 Pro, the upcoming smartphone was recently leaked in real-life images, but now the company has officially put up a teaser video revealing its design in full-glory.

In a different teaser earlier this week, Oppo India confirmed the presence of a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, and Super Night mode feature for Oppo F11 Pro. Now in a new 30-second video teaser, we can see the pop-up selfie camera like Vivo NEX and upcoming Vivo V15 Pro, as well as the full design of the yet-to-launch Oppo F11 Pro.

The smartphone can be seen boasting full-screen display without a notch, pop-up selfie camera in the center top area, pill-shaped rear camera design with two cameras and LED flash, a physical fingerprint sensor located below rear camera module and gradient glass back.

Oppo is claiming that the AI Ultra-Clear Engine in F11 Pro aids the Super Night mode. It recognizes scenes and helps in optimization for image-stabilization during the long exposure, low-light performance and skin brightening.

Oppo F11 Pro rumored specifications, features

As for the specifications of the Oppo F11 Pro, the handset is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P80 chipset under the hood. This would probably be the first smartphone to sport the latest flagship MediaTek chip. The chip will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While we already know that Oppo will include a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, the front setup is said to get a 32-megapixel camera sensor. Oppo could stuff in a large 4,500mAh battery with VOOC fast-charging support.