Oppo F11 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to go on first sale tomorrow

Last week, Oppo launched the F11 Pro smartphone in India, which is the cheapest smartphone to come with a pop-up selfie snapper. The pop-up selfie mechanism allows the company to ditch the notch, and offer a full edge-to-edge display. Now, the Oppo F11 Pro is all set to go on sale tomorrow via major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and Oppo stores. Essentially, the phone will be available at midnight (12:00AM) today.

Oppo F11 Pro price in India and offers

The Oppo F11 Pro will be available for Rs 24,990, and the company will only be selling one variant. It will be available in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors with gradient back. As a pre-booking offer, users will get extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. You can also get full accidental damage protection and no cost EMI up to 12 months.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications and features

The F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. The primary camera used here is the Sony IMX586 sensor, which is the same as the one used on Honor View20 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The secondary 5-megapixel sensor serves a dual purpose – capturing the depth and 2x zoom. Oppo has also added a new night mode, which uses multi-frame exposure to capture more details. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel sensor, which pop-ups from an enclosure. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.