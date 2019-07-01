Oppo will reportedly launch a new 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of its Oppo F11 device in India. To recall, the device was launched back in the month of March. Currently, the Oppo F11 is only available in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The key highlights of the handsets are a 48-megapixel primary camera, big 6.5-inch display, a beefy battery and more.

Oppo F11 price in India, availability

The 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo F11 will reportedly be available for Rs 19,990 in India. The existing 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,990. Customers can purchase the 4GB model via Amazon India and Flipkart. The device comes in flourite purple and marble green color options.

Oppo F11 specifications, features

Those unaware, the Oppo F11 is basically a slightly toned down version of the Oppo F11 Pro. The standard version offers a dewdrop style notch design. The handset features a 6.5-inch display with full HD+ (2340 x 1080) pixels resolution. It is built around a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 91Mobile reports. It is backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of optics, the device bears a dual rear camera setup. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The main camera uses pixel binning to capture 12-megapixel shots and combines four pixels for a 48-megapixel image. The setup also offers features like AI Ultra-clear Engine, Dazzle Color mode, AI Scene Recognition, and more. It is also accompanied by an LED flash on the rear. Oppo has also claimed that it is capable of recognizing 23 types of scenes and color enhancement. Oppo has also added an Ultra Night mode, which works similar to Google’s Night Sight and Huawei’s Night Mode.

The Oppo F11 runs Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by a 4,020mAh battery. The smartphone also supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. It comes with Hyper Boost feature to improve your gaming experience. On the connectivity front, the phone packs 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS/ A-GPS. There is also a dedicated a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security purpose, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device also offers support for face unlock.

Features Oppo F11 Price – Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 OS Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.5-inch FHD+ display Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh battery

Story Timeline