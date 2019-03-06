Oppo F11 with 16-megapixel selfie camera launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo launched the F11 Pro last evening as the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 and will go on first sale on March 15. Alongside the F11 Pro, Oppo also introduced the standard F11 as a smartphone that does not feature an elevating selfie camera. The distinction between the two devices boils down to a notched display phone and a non-notch phone that features a pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo F11: India Price and Availability

Oppo has priced the F11 at Rs 19,990 and will be available only in one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will be available in flourite purple and marble green colors. It will go on sale starting March 15 same time as that of the Oppo F11 Pro. To recall, the F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 and it will go on sale from Amazon India, Flipkart and other retailers starting March 15.

Oppo F11: Specifications and Features

Oppo F11 is basically the vanilla version of F11 Pro which ditches the 16-megapixel pop-up camera in favor of one housed within a dewdrop style notch. On the back, however, both the devices have a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The main camera uses pixel binning to capture 12-megapixel shots and combines four pixels for a 48-megapixel image.

Both the devices feature AI scene recognition features and Oppo claims that it is capable of recognizing 23 types of recognized scenes and color enhancement. Oppo has also added a new ultra night mode that works similar to Google’s Night Sight and Huawei’s Night Mode. The Oppo F11 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Oppo F11 runs Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,020mAh battery. The smartphone also supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and comes with Hyper Boost feature to enhance gaming experience.