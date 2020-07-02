Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant reportedly launching this month

Oppo is reportedly set to add a new storage option to its F15 smartphone. Oppo F15, the midrange smartphone, will be available in 4GB RAM variant as well. A new report states that Oppo is planning to release the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone in India during the first week of July. To recall, the smartphone launched in India in January this year. At the time of launch, it was made available only in one storage option. This new rumored storage variant is said to be priced under Rs 18,000. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India, adds new 256GB variant

Oppo F15 to get new 4GB RAM variant

According to Pricebaba, which revealed the information in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Oppo F15 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will launch during the first week of July. The 8GB RAM variant is available at a retail price of Rs 18,990. So, Oppo pricing this variant under Rs 18,000 should not come as a surprise. At the time of its launch, we reviewed the device and called it expensive for the specifications. However, Oppo has constantly updated this particular model. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch and new features

Recently, Oppo F15 got a fresh coat of paint in the form of Blazing Blue. This color joined the existing Lightening Black and Unicorn White options. It is still not clear whether the 4GB RAM variant will come in all the three color options. In terms of specifications, the Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in India. This particular model might now be joined by a 4GB RAM variant as well. Also Read - Oppo Watch could soon launch in international markets

On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel black and white and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera and an under display fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie but is expected to get ColorOS 7 update. Backed by a 4,025mAh battery, the smartphone supports 20W VOOC charging.

