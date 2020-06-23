Oppo F15 and Oppo Reno 2F gets price cut in India: Check new prices

Oppo has revised prices of its two smartphones in India this week. The Oppo F15 and Oppo Reno 2F have got price cut up to Rs 3,000. With this, the Oppo F15 8GB + 128GB variant now starts at Rs 18,990. Earlier the phone was selling at Rs 21,990. While the Oppo Reno 2F is now available for Rs 21,990. According to reports, the new prices are applicable on both online and offline platforms. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications and more

The F15 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70, it offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo F15 features a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone is just 7.9mm thick and weighs 172 grams. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC Flash Charge. Also Read - Oppo A11k with dual-rear cameras launched in India at Rs 8,990

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

The Reno 2F features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection too. Under the hood, the device features a Mediatek Helio P70 SoC and will come with 8GB RAM and 128Gb internal storage. This can be further expanded via an expandable slot. There is also an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch in India next week

It gets a 48-megapixel main camera lens. Along with this, there is an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel lenses for monochrome photography and depth sensing. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up camera with LED flash and HDR support.

For connectivity, the Reno 2F features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth 4.2. Further, there is a 4,000mAh battery on the Oppo Reno 2F that supports fast charging at 20W via VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Both these Oppo phones are likely to be updated with the new ColorOS 7 version in the coming months.

