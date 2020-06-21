Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week

The Oppo F15 smartphone is soon going to launch in a new color variant called Blazing Blue. The new option will add up to the already existing two color variants available in India. These are the Unicorn White and Lightning Black colors. The Blazing Blue color variant will be available for purchase in the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The price starts at Rs 19,990, and the new color will be available for sale starting next week. Also Read - Oppo Enco W11 wireless earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

The Blazing Blue variant of the device was spotted on a dedicated Croma website page, officially confirming the arrival of the new color option. In addition to Croma, the tipster Ishan Agarwal has also stated that the Blue color variant of the Oppo F15 will be priced around Rs 18,990. It will be interesting to see the Oppo F15 cost around Rs. 20,000, as the device is currently selling for Rs. 21,990 after its recent price hike due to GST in April. Also Read - Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 665 and 5,000mAh battery now available in India

Oppo F15 specification and features

The Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a Mediatek Helio P70 SoC with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is expected to get ColorOS 7 update based on Android 10 soon. Also Read - Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

For imaging, the smartphone uses a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo F15 has a 4025mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, 4G LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

