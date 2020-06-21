comscore Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch in India next week
News

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch in India next week

News

The Blazing Blue color variant of Oppo F15 will be available for purchase in the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option.

  • Published: June 21, 2020 5:39 PM IST
Oppo-F15

The Oppo F15 smartphone is soon going to launch in a new color variant called Blazing Blue. The new option will add up to the already existing two color variants available in India. These are the Unicorn White and Lightning Black colors. The Blazing Blue color variant will be available for purchase in the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The price starts at Rs 19,990, and the new color will be available for sale starting next week. Also Read - Oppo Enco W11 wireless earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

The Blazing Blue variant of the device was spotted on a dedicated Croma website page, officially confirming the arrival of the new color option. In addition to Croma, the tipster Ishan Agarwal has also stated that the Blue color variant of the Oppo F15 will be priced around Rs 18,990. It will be interesting to see the Oppo F15 cost around Rs. 20,000, as the device is currently selling for Rs. 21,990 after its recent price hike due to GST in April. Also Read - Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 665 and 5,000mAh battery now available in India

Oppo F15 specification and features

The Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a Mediatek Helio P70 SoC with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is expected to get ColorOS 7 update based on Android 10 soon. Also Read - Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

For imaging, the smartphone uses a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo F15 Review: Great design, good cameras and tough competition

Also Read

Oppo F15 Review: Great design, good cameras and tough competition

The Oppo F15 has a 4025mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, 4G LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 21, 2020 5:39 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo F15

Oppo F15

21990

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
Quad - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week

News

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week

OnePlus 8 5G sale in India tomorrow: Price, full specifications

News

OnePlus 8 5G sale in India tomorrow: Price, full specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

News

Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

Most Popular

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week

OnePlus 8 5G sale in India tomorrow: Price, full specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week

News

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week
Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch
Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon

News

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon
Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Deals

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals
Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro ने रिकॉर्ड की सूर्य ग्रहण की शानदार वीडियो

Oppo Enco W11 वायरलेस ईयरबड्स 25 जून को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन की कीमत को लेकर कंपनी ने दिया हिंट, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Father's Day 2020 : Google के खास Doodle पर अपने पिता के लिए बनाए E-Cards

Xiaomi इस साल गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark को 100W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ करेगी लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week

News

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue color variant to launch next week
OnePlus 8 5G sale in India tomorrow: Price, full specifications

News

OnePlus 8 5G sale in India tomorrow: Price, full specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here
Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

News

Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers